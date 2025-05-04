PLA Honor Guard sings anti-Japanese aggression song in Red Square as Chinese students hold historic newspaper on Japan's surrender

Photo: VCG

The second rehearsal for the upcoming Victory Day military parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War was held in Moscow, Russia on Saturday local time. Once again, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army made a striking appearance on the streets of Moscow, singing resounding military songs.The Global Times learned that, during the rehearsal, the PLA Honor Guard specially performed the "Song of the Guerrilla," a classic piece born during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.As the procession marched, Chinese students present at the scene shouted the slogan: "Justice will prevail! Peace will prevail! The people will prevail!"The Global Times also noted that some Chinese students also held up a special edition of the Xinhua Daily published on August 10, 1945. This historic extra edition documented the victorious moment in the World Anti-Fascist War when Japan accepted the terms of the Potsdam Declaration and surrendered unconditionally. Five days later, on August 15, 1945, Japan formally announced its unconditional surrender.Global Times