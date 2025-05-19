CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM responds to Indian military’s claim that China provided Pakistan with air defense support
By Global Times Published: May 19, 2025 05:11 PM
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On May 19, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning presided over a regular press briefing. In response to a question raised by a Bloomberg reporter regarding Indian military's claim that China provided Pakistan with air defense support, Mao stated that for specific details, it is advisable to consult the competent Chinese authorities, according to the Beijing Daily.

Mao noted that both India and Pakistan are important neighbors of China, and China attaches great importance to China-India and China-Pakistan relations. China has always followed the principles of fostering amicable, secure, and prosperous relations with its neighbors, and is committed to developing relations with all neighboring countries based on the vision of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, inclusiveness, and a shared future.
 
Since tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, Chinese side has always maintained an objective and impartial position, calling on both sides to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation. We support and welcome India and Pakistan realized ceasefire and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and in safeguarding regional peace and stability, said Mao, Beijing Daily reported.

Global Times
