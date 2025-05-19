Xinjiang mine deploys autonomous trucks for safer coal transport and workforce reduction







A safety inspector monitors driverless truck operations from the control room at the Shitoumei No.1 open-pit coal mine in Hami, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on May 18, 2025. Photo: Li Yawei/GT

In a mine located in Hami city, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a fleet of 91 homegrown autonomous trucks — each hauling 70 to 100 tons of coal — thunders across the site like a synchronized steel convoy, completing full transport cycles within one hour. The deployment of this self-driving fleet reduced labor demand by 200 positions, with only two safety workers now needed to ensure smooth operations.At the Shitoumei No.1 open-pit coal mine in Hami city, the Global Times reporter observed a fleet of domestically produced autonomous haul trucks operating with remarkable efficiency, transporting coal from open-pit mines to upstream unloading zones.Equipped with cutting-edge autonomous driving technology, the fleet handles cargo loading, route planning, intelligent transportation and precision unloading, according to Liu Fuyou, chief engineer of Santanghu Energy Co of Xinjiang Energy Group, which operates the mine.Each truck carries 70 to 100 tons per trip and completes round trips within one hour, significantly improving transport efficiency and operational performance, said Liu.According to Liu, the site first deployed driverless trucks in April 2024 and has now completely implemented unmanned mine truck transportation."The using of autonomous trucks eliminates safety risks caused by human errors in high-risk mining roles, ensuring efficient and safe coal production," Liu noted. "They operate 24/7 and seamlessly integrate with manned trucks."He noted that autonomous driving system has reduced reliance on 200 traditional labor roles, slashing both workforce costs and safety risks.Currently, only two safety supervisors are required in the control room to monitor all 91 autonomous trucks to maintain smooth operation. By selecting a vehicle on the screen, they can access live footage from multiple onboard cameras.During an on-site demonstration, the reporter observed the trucks' steering wheels adjust autonomously, slow down for oncoming vehicles and execute precise unloading maneuvers — including automated reversing and dump body control — at designated sites.The autonomous trucks are integrated with China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and 5G communication technology, Wang Yafei, a technician at the autonomous truck company, told the Global Times.Leveraging full 5G network coverage, the trucks achieve vehicle-to-everything real-time data transmission with end-to-end latency of less than 50 milliseconds, Wang said.The mining operation has also retrofitted two remotely operated excavators and one bulldozer, which work in coordination with autonomous trucks and unmanned traffic signals to establish a fully automated workflow - from excavation to transportation and material dumping. This innovation significantly reduces labor costs while improving coal mining safety, Wang added."We're currently focused on realizing lights-out mining, which means every operational aspect of future mines could achieve personnel reduction or complete automation," said Shang Dewei, a deputy chief mining engineer of the company.