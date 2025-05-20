Employee of E.China's local transportation bureau dismissed after allegedly holding wedding ceremonies with 2 women

Photo: official statement by Songyang county

Following online reports alleging that an employee of the Songyang County Transportation Bureau in East China's Zhejiang Province held wedding ceremonies with two women in succession, the county authorities launched an investigation and dismissed the employee for seriously violating social ethics and causing a negative public impact, according to an official statement issued on Monday.The statement by a joint investigation team the county organized revealed that the employee, surnamed Pan, was an auxiliary law enforcement staff member of the county's transportation bureau. Pan was simultaneously in romantic relationship with two women, surnamed Huang and Zhou.On May 10, 2025, Pan held a wedding ceremony with Huang. On May 13, Pan proposed to Zhou the cancellation of their originally scheduled wedding on May 17. The investigation confirmed that Pan did not legally register a marriage with either Huang or Zhou, according to the statement.The statement said that Pan has seriously violated social ethics and caused a negative impact. After deliberation by the local transportation bureau, it has been decided to dismiss Pan from his position.Global Times