China opposes overstretching concept of national security, says Chinese FM on US' announcement of 50% tariff on imported copper
By Global Times Published: Jul 10, 2025 03:49 PM
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

When asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday that a 50 percent tariff would be imposed on imported copper on the grounds of national security, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that China's position on this issue is very clear.

"We have always opposed overstretching the concept of national security. We also always believe that there is no winner in tariff wars or trade wars, and the abuse of tariffs is not in the interest of any party," said Mao.

