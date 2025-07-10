Chinese Vice Premier meets former US Treasury Secretary, stresses importance of strengthening China-US cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang meets with former US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson in Beijing on July 10, 2025. Photo: Screenshot from Xinhua News Agency

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday met with former US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson in Beijing. During the meeting, Ding said that strengthening cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation is conducive to the sustained and healthy development of China-US relations, benefiting both countries and the world, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China is the greatest factor of certainty in the current turbulent world.It is hoped that the US will view China's development correctly, respect China's core interests and major concerns, develop mutually beneficial and stable economic and trade relations, and jointly shoulder the responsibilities of major countries. The Paulson Institute and American enterprises are welcome to cooperate in China and play a positive role in promoting mutual trust and cooperation between China and the US, Ding noted.Paulson said that US-China relations are critical to global economic stability and development, and both sides should enhance communication and mutual trust. He is willing to play a positive role in this regard, according to Xinhua.Global Times