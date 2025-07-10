China, ASEAN vow co-op amid global challenges

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi joins hands with ASEAN foreign ministers for a group photo during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 10, 2025. Photo: VCG

China and ASEAN foreign ministers reaffirmed their wish for further cooperation and joint efforts to maintain regional peace and stability on Thursday during the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Analysts believe that China-ASEAN cooperation has now become a crucial pillar for regional as well as global development and stability, especially amid the US' sweeping and coercive series of tariffs.China has always been the most reliable stabilizing force in a turbulent world and the most dependable partner for ASEAN members to address challenges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday at the meeting in the Malaysian capital.Noting that China and ASEAN share similar development concepts, common demands and integrated interests, Wang said that China regards ASEAN as a priority direction for neighborhood diplomacy and a pioneer area for promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.Wang also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, briefed the achievements of China-ASEAN cooperation and put forward four proposals.Wang said that China is willing to work with ASEAN countries to practice open regionalism and true multilateralism and make greater contributions to regional and global governance.In terms of win-win cooperation, Wang said that China is willing to work with ASEAN to build China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0, implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to a high quality, and create a high-level free trade network.While stating that China is willing to take the lead in signing the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone, Wang stressed that the South China Sea is the common home of regional countries, rather than a "gladiatorial arena" for major powers.China is willing to expand cooperation with ASEAN members in areas such as marine environmental protection, navigation safety, maritime law enforcement and key marine infrastructure, fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and advance consultations on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, Wang said.China is willing to continue to advocate dialogue, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations with ASEAN countries, Wang said.The participating countries said that China has always been one of the most important dialogue partners of ASEAN, and they are willing to accelerate the alignment of development strategies with China, and cooperate under the Belt and Road Initiative at a high quality, according to the release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.They also said that they are willing to work with China to safeguard multilateralism and the multilateral trading system and jointly address global challenges, further strengthen unity and cooperation with China, jointly advance the modernization process in Asia, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity."The China-ASEAN relationship is now a vital pillar for regional as well as global development and stability," Luo Yongkun, a researcher at the Institute of International Studies of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.Against the backdrop of tense major power relations and the impact of the US tariff war on regional development, the numerous consensuses reached between China and ASEAN on cooperative development and maintaining regional peace and stability align with the aspirations of all parties, marking a significant outcome of this foreign ministers' meeting, Luo noted.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, participants said they appreciate China's willingness to take the lead in signing the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone, and look forward to the early conclusion of the COC in the South China Sea by all parties.Ge Hongliang, Vice Dean of the ASEAN College at Guangxi Minzu University, told the Global Times that China and ASEAN have a shared vision for implementing denuclearization and the peaceful use of nuclear resources in Southeast Asia.According to the expert, China's willingness to take the lead in signing [Protocol to the Treaty on SEAWFZ] demonstrates Beijing's support for ASEAN-led regional governance frameworks, which is of great significance to maintaining regional security order, particularly nuclear safety.In addition, the positive stance of ASEAN countries on the South China Sea issue is conductive to establishing a platform for dialogue and communication between China and Southeast Asian nations on South China Sea matters, enhancing mutual trust, Ge added.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met counterparts in Southeast Asia on Thursday during his first visit to the region since taking office, according to Reuters.It comes as the US government rolls out higher tariffs against Southeast Asian nations. Washington has announced plans for tariffs on Malaysia and five other ASEAN countries, with Malaysia facing a 25 percent tariff, Laos and Myanmar 40 percent, Cambodia and Thailand 36 per cent, and Indonesia 32 percent, starting from August 1, the Straits Times reported.Addressing the opening of the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan hailed the enhanced China-ASEAN economic cooperation, saying that the signing of the ACFTA 3.0, which is scheduled for later this year, comes at an opportune moment, according to Malaysian national news agency Bernama.China and ASEAN remain dedicated to deepening ties and advancing regional cooperation, actively promoting the development of industrial chains that enhance regional stability, and bolstering the resilience of regional trade and investment, so as to counter the trade coercion and unilateralism from Washington, said the expert.In 2024, China and ASEAN had already been each other's largest trading partner for the fifth consecutive year, the Xinhua News Agency reported. Official data shows that the zero-tariff coverage rate between China and ASEAN has remained at above 65 percent. In 2024, bilateral trade in goods reached $982.34 billion, a year-on-year growth of 7.8 percent."Southeast Asian countries have many grievances against the US, perceiving its tariffs as a means of geopolitical coercion," Luo said, "While China's consistent and robust economic growth provides regional countries with confidence and stability."