US should view China with an objective, rational, and pragmatic attitude, Chinese FM told Rubio

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, where the two diplomats have exchanged views on the China-US relationship and issues of common concern, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, comprehensively outlined China's principled stance on developing bilateral ties, emphasizing that both sides should turn the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into concrete policies and actions.Wang expressed hope that the US should approach China with an objective, rational, and pragmatic attitude, shape its China policy with the aim of peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation, and engage with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect, and reciprocity to jointly explore a proper path for China-US interaction in the new era, according to the statement.Both sides agreed that the meeting was positive, pragmatic, and constructive. They agreed to enhance communication and dialogue through diplomatic channels and at various levels and fields, giving full play to the role of foreign affairs departments in advancing bilateral ties, managing differences, and identifying areas for expanded cooperation, the statement said.Global Times