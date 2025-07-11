Man smuggling 337.88 grams of cocaine apprehended by customs officers

The 7 drug pellets expelled by the man Photo: General Administration of Customs

A passenger attempting to smuggle 337.88 grams of cocaine by swallowing wrapped parcels was intercepted by Chinese customs recently. The case has been transferred to anti-smuggling authorities for further investigation and prosecution.During inspection of an inbound flight, officers from Guangzhou Customs in South China's Guangdong Province noticed a passenger behaving suspiciously with a flustered demeanor.Following on-site questioning and investigation, the passenger admitted to concealing drugs in his body.The man was then transferred to the customs' anti-smuggling department and escorted to a designated medical institution for further examination and monitored excretion, during which seven drug pellets were expelled.Tests conducted by technical institutions confirmed the substance to be cocaine, weighing 337.88 grams.The case has handed over to anti-smuggling authorities for further investigation and prosecution.Customs authorities remind the public that under Article 347 of China's Criminal Law, "Whoever smuggles, traffics in, transports, or manufactures narcotic drugs, regardless of the quantity involved, shall be held criminally responsible and subjected to criminal punishment."Global Times