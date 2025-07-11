China, US top diplomats hold 'pragmatic, constructive' meeting in Malaysia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 11, 2025. Photo: website of Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur Friday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings. The two diplomats exchanged views on the China-US relationship and issues of common concern, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Amid the growing tariff tensions and intensifying conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the engagement marks the first in-person meeting between the two diplomats since US President Donald Trump returned to power in January, multiple media reported.Wang and Rubio held a phone conversation in January at the latter's request, according to Xinhua.According to the statement on Friday, both sides agreed that the meeting was positive, pragmatic, and constructive. They agreed to enhance communication and dialogue through diplomatic channels and at various levels and fields, giving full play to the role of foreign affairs departments in advancing bilateral ties, managing differences, and identifying areas for expanded cooperation.Analysts noted that the meeting sustained the positive momentum from the previous phone call between the Chinese and US heads of state, playing a significant role in further implementing the leaders' consensus and maintaining the stability of China-US relations. Additionally, the interactions between high-level diplomats from both sides conveyed greater certainty to the world, contributing to a more effective resolution of global and regional crises and challenges.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, comprehensively outlined China's principled stance on developing bilateral ties, emphasizing that both sides should turn the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into concrete policies and actions.Wang expressed his hope that the US side would view China with an objective, rational and pragmatic attitude, shape its China policy based on the goal of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and treat China in an equal, respectful and mutually beneficial manner and work together with China to find the right way to get along with each other in the new era, according to the statement.According to the release from the US Department of State, the discussion was constructive and pragmatic, with Rubio emphasizing the importance of keeping channels of communication open.The readout from the US side claimed that the two sides agreed to explore areas of potential cooperation, while seeking to manage differences.Diao Daming, a professor at Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times that the foreign ministers' meeting, clearly conducted within the framework established by the phone call between the two heads of state, holds positive significance for further implementing consensus, easing tensions, and maintaining the overall stability of China-US relations.Since the beginning of this year, Xi and Trump have held two phone conversations — on January 17 and June 5 — which have played a directional, guiding role in stabilizing bilateral ties and produced a number of clear and important consensuses, said Diao, "the latest meeting held in Asia has extended the positive momentum generated by the prior communications between Xi and Trump."According to media reports ahead of the meeting, tariffs, the Taiwan question, South China Sea issues, the Middle East situation, and the Ukraine crisis were possibly on the meeting agenda.Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times that the meeting will contribute to the US handling China-related affairs with greater rationality and pragmatism, as well as fostering a correct understanding of China. Furthermore, the high-level interactions are instrumental for the two sides to effectively address global and regional crises and challenges, Li added.After the meeting, Rubio told reporters that his talk with Wang was "very constructive," and the "odds are high" for a summit between the two heads of state.The development of China-US relations requires the guiding role of head-of-state diplomacy, and the meeting between the Chinese and US top diplomats has objectively laid a strong foundation for a potential summit in the future, Li stated.Before the Wang-Rubio meeting, both diplomats met with their ASEAN member state counterparts on Thursday. Rubio said that the "Indo-Pacific" region "remains a focal point of US foreign policy," while Wang said China has always been "the most dependable partner for ASEAN members to address challenges," and briefed on the achievements of China-ASEAN cooperation.In a joint communique on Friday, ASEAN top diplomats stressed that unilateral tariffs are counterproductive and risk exacerbating global economic fragmentation, without directly naming the US, according to Reuters. ASEAN foreign ministers expressed concern over rising global trade tensions and uncertainties.Strengthening regional trade, cooperating with friendly partners, and maximizing the utilization of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement are among the strategies that the ASEAN grouping will pursue to counter the negative impact of trade tensions, according to the statement, per Xinhua.During the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' meeting on Friday, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said in his opening speech that today's world faces a complex web of crises that jeopardize global peace, shared prosperity, and the well-being of people everywhere, from the outbreak of conflicts and rising great power competition to economic fragmentation, rapid technological shifts, and transnational security threats.ASEAN counts on the constructive engagement and commitment of all partners towards ensuring lasting peace, shared prosperity, and continued progress for all, he said, according to a release from Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The engagement between China and the US on the ASEAN platform conveys signals of enhanced stability and predictability to the Asia-Pacific region and the broader international community, instilling greater confidence and optimism for countries' future development, said Li, "In the context of significant disruptions to global economic and security landscape, such certainty is invaluable."Li stressed that for ASEAN and most of its member states, there is a strong expectation for stable, positive, and predictable development in China-US relations, which also supports the region's vision of becoming a hub of peace, prosperity, and deeper economic integration. However, there is also concern and caution over the US' efforts to escalate great power rivalry in the region and undermine economic cohesion through tariff clashes.During the opening of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings on Wednesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned that the world is now witnessing an era where "power unsettles principle" and "tools once used to generate growth are now wielded to pressure, isolate and contain," according to the Associated Press, which added that Anwar did not mention the US by name, but urged ASEAN to work together to respond to trade threats.Washington has announced plans for tariffs on Malaysia and five other ASEAN countries, with Malaysia facing a 25 percent tariff, Laos and Myanmar 40 percent, Cambodia and Thailand 36 per cent, and Indonesia 32 percent, starting from August 1, the Straits Times reported.Malaysian prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad described China as a neighbor for "almost 2,000 years," arguing that Southeast Asian nations should strengthen ties with Beijing rather than submit to the US' trade war tactics, the Malay Mail reported.Moreover, according to the US Department of State, in his first trip to Asia as Secretary of State, Rubio is focused on reaffirming the US' commitment to advancing a free, open, and secure "Indo-Pacific" region.According to Diao, the US repetitive emphasis on concepts such as a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and "regional security" has made it increasingly difficult for the ideas to gain widespread support.Should the US persist in fostering division, instability, or even conflict in the Asia-Pacific region, it is certain that not only China but also the overwhelming majority of ASEAN and Asia-Pacific nations would oppose it, Li said.