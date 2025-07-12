Chinese FM on meeting with US Secretary of State: Strengthening contact, preventing misjudgment

Latest News





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday briefed reporters on his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Rubio on Friday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Plus foreign ministers' meetings held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Wang noted that holding bilateral meetings on multilateral occasions is an international norm. The series of foreign ministers' meetings in the Malaysian capital provided a platform for China-US engagement.Both sides have realized that China-US relations are the most important bilateral relations in the world today, which concerns both countries and affects the world. Therefore, since we are going to meet, we must talk seriously and frankly with an attitude of responsibility to the people of the two countries, the world and history, Wang said.A common focus of both sides is to translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into specific policies and actions, to ensure that the two giant ships of China and the United States do not deviate from their courses, lose speed, or collide, Wang added.This meeting was constructive, and the two sides conducted equal dialogue in the spirit of mutual respect. China has fully elaborated our principled position on China-US relations. I believe that it has enhanced the US side's understanding of China and paved the way for the next round of exchanges between the two countries' diplomatic teams, Wang noted.He summarized the meeting in the following words: strengthening contact, preventing misjudgment, managing differences, and expanding cooperation.Wang said from the perspective of historical evolution and humanity as a whole, the two major countries of China and the United States do have extensive common interests and a broad space for cooperation.Both sides have the responsibility and the possibility to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along on this planet in the new era. This will be a blessing for the people of both countries and what the world hopes for, Wang said.Global Times