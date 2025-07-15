China’s cyberspace regulator launches campaign to improve online environment for minors

A community volunteer explains internet safety knowledge to children in Hefei, Anhui Province on July 29, 2020. Photo: VCG

China’s cyberspace regulator has launched a special summer campaign to improve the online environment for minors, rectifying issues such as bullying under the guise of selling anime-themed merchandise.According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), to strengthen the protection of minors online and foster a healthy internet environment, the CAC recently launched a two-month nationwide special campaign Qinglang 2025 Summer Special Campaign to Improve the Online Environment for Minors.To implement regulations protecting minors online, this special campaign will further expand the depth and scope of governance, continuing to address and rectify problems that harm minors’ physical and mental well-being.The cyberspace regulator will strictly investigate and penalize illegal content involving violence and superstition, obscenity and pornography, incitement to suicide or self-harm, and violations of minors’ privacy.Meanwhile, the authority will also completely remove vulgar, materialistic, and emotionally provocative content, and will crack down on illegal and criminal activities targeting minors.The authority will focus on rectifying four types of issues arising from new situations and emerging trends including the harmful and illegal activities such as online bullying and virtual sexual harassment targeting minors disguised as offers of rare anime merchandise, celebrity merchandise, free study partners, or custom images.By using new formats and methods popular among minors – such as trading cards, stories, and animations – some individuals fabricate and spread coded internet slang and crude memes, exaggerate violent or gory content, glorify harmful subcultures, and promote distorted values, thereby endangering the physical and mental health of minors.Furthermore, the cyberspace regulator will also address the inducement of minors to participate in dangerous offline activities, including luring them into offering prohibited services such as paid companionship for chatting, gaming, or traveling, teaching minors to make so-called “creative DIY” weapons like pen guns or toothpick crossbows, and encouraging minors to imitate dangerous actions such as “stair jumping” or the “choking challenge,” which can result in real harm.Moreover, the authority will crack down on the exploitation of minors’ images for profit. This includes the malicious posting of inappropriate content featuring minors, creating and spreading suggestive or violent “toxic” content to drive traffic, hyping child “couple” pairings, staging fake plots such as “pranking children” or “siblings fighting,” and showcasing minors engaging in inappropriate behavior – all to attract attention, gain views, and generate profit.While carrying out the special rectification campaign, the cyberspace regulator will also focus on the inappropriate application of AI in contexts involving minors and issues related to addiction.Global Times