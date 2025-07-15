Screenshot from the official WeChat account of the Chinese Embassy in Mexico

The Chinese Embassy in Mexico said on Tuesday that recent groundless accusations by Ronald Johnson, US ambassador to Mexico, that countries like China are trying to exert financial control over certain regions in the Western Hemisphere and deepen their economic and supply chain dependence on China is full of ideological bias and Cold War mentality, and is an out-and-out lie. The embassy expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to them.The embassy said that the US's hysterical hype of the so-called "China threat" narrative is nothing more than an effort to seek excuse to maintain its own hegemony. From wantonly imposing tariffs and building trade barriers, to mistreating immigrants and trafficking illegal weapons, to fabricating baseless charges and imposing sanctions on financial institutions of other countries, a country like the US is openly bullying the Western Hemisphere.While going out of its way to set traps for China and stigmatize it on various occasions, the US has forgotten that it is, in fact, the true regional troublemaker, an economic and trade threat, and a saboteur of development.people can tell right from wrong, the embassy said, noting that the US smear campaign against China is doomed to fail.The embassy urged the US ambassador to Mexico to focus more on improving relations with the host country, instead of making baseless accusations and distorting facts, so as to avoid collapse of his own credibility.Global Times