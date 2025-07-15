Chinese FM lashes out Japan's new defense white paper hyping 'China threat' narrative

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Japan's latest defense white paper reflects a wrong perception of China, interferes in China's internal affairs and peddles the false "China threat," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday at a regular press conference, adding that China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this, and has protested with Japan, as he refuted the paper's claims that China's military activities could seriously impact Japan's security.Lin said that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.We urge Japan to deeply reflect on its historical crime, draw lessons from history, and stop finding pretexts for its military buildup by talking up "tensions" in the neighborhood and issues related to China. It needs to avoid further losing the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community, Lin said.Japan released its annual defense white paper on Tuesday, claiming "China's active military activities have the potential to seriously affect Japan's security, and this is of grave concern," the Japan Times reported.The paper claimed that the Chinese military is stepping up activities throughout areas surrounding Japan, including the East China Sea around the Diaoyu Islands, the Sea of Japan and the western Pacific Ocean, beyond the so-called first-island chain and extending to the second-island chain, per the Japan Times.Bloomberg reported that the section on Chinese actions is longer than in last year's paper, including a new reference to "growing concern" about an increase in military activity by China around Taiwan island. The white paper details a series of major Chinese military exercises that were held around Taiwan over the last year, per Bloomberg.In response to the paper's hyping of China, Lin said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, and how to settle it is a matter for the Chinese ourselves.According to the Japan Times, the defense report claimed that Russia's military cooperation with China is another area of serious concern. The partners have conducted joint bomber flights and naval voyages around the archipelago that Tokyo says "are clearly intended as a demonstration of force against Japan."Lin said in response that China is committed to peaceful development. China's national defense policy is defensive in nature, and our defense development and military activities are legitimate and justified. China's military cooperation with other countries is fully consistent with international law and international practice.Japan is playing the same old tune again in its defense white paper, filling it with groundless accusations, displaying a hostile attitude toward China and relentlessly promoting the so-called "China threat" narrative, Xiang Haoyu, a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Xiang said the purpose is nothing more than to create excuses for its own push for military expansion and the development of offensive military capabilities."This reflects Japan's extremely one-sided and erroneous understanding of China, as well as its narrow and outdated geopolitical thinking. Such actions violate the political consensus between China and Japan, undermine mutual security trust and are not beneficial to Japan's own peaceful development," Xiang said.