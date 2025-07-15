South China’s Foshan reports 478 chikungunya infections, triggered by imported cases

Photo: VCG

The city of Foshan in South China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday reported a local outbreak of chikungunya fever caused by imported cases, confirming 478 cases.According to a statement released by the health bureau of Shunde district in Foshan, after the epidemic was detected on July 8, the city immediately organized professional teams for case searches and testing. As of Tuesday, 478 confirmed cases have been reported in the district, primarily concentrated in three towns, and all are mild cases.Chikungunya is a viral illness transmitted to humans by mosquitoes carrying the virus. Although rarely fatal, the disease typically causes fever, joint pain and fatigue. Symptoms are generally self-limiting, resolving within two to three days, and individuals who recover from it acquire lifelong immunity.The statement said that as the current hot and rainy season leads to increased mosquito activity, it is the peak period for mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and chikungunya, warning citizens to be more aware of mosquito biting and promptly seek medical treatment once experiencing any suspected symptoms.Global Times