China firmly opposes illicit unilateral sanctions: FM on US threat of 500% tariff over Russia trade

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Responding to a question on threats by US Senator Lindsey Graham of imposing 500 percent tariffs on countries including China if they continue to trade with Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China's position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear."We always believe that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the crisis. China firmly opposes any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. Tariff wars have no winners. Coercion and pressuring will lead nowhere," Lin said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.The bill backed by Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal calls for a 500 percent tariff on goods imported from countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports. It would target nations like China and India, which account for roughly 70 percent of Russia's energy trade and bankroll much of its war effort, the AP report said.Graham and Blumenthal told AP that they hope to bring the legislation to a vote in the Senate before the August recess.Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US would punish Russia with tariffs if there is no deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the AP reported."We hope parties will help create the atmosphere and conditions for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and act in ways conducive to promoting talks for peace," Lin commented at the same press briefing.Global Times