China’s commerce minister meets Nvidia CEO, highlighting nation’s highly attractive market
By Global Times Published: Jul 18, 2025 02:40 PM
China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao (right) meets with Jensen Huang, President and CEO of Nvidia on July 17, 2025. Photo: China's Ministry of Commerce's website

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Jensen Huang, President and CEO of Nvidia, on Thursday, reassuring that China's policy of attracting foreign investment remains unchanged and that its door to openness will only continue to widen, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday. With its vast market, rich application scenarios, and vibrant innovation ecosystem, China hopes that multinational companies, including Nvidia, will provide high-quality and reliable products and services to Chinese customers, Wang said.

Huang said that the Chinese market is highly attractive, and Nvidia is willing to deepen cooperation with Chinese partners in the field of artificial intelligence.

