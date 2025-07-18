Chinese commerce ministry urges US to lift all other unreasonable trade curbs on China following Washington’s approval of Nvidia’s H20 sales

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG







Responding to the US government's approval of Nvidia's sale of H20 chips to China, a Chinese Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesperson said on Friday that the US side should abandon zero-sum thinking and continue to lift a series of unreasonable trade restrictions against China.Following the China-US economic and trade talks in London, both sides have maintained close communications and accelerated efforts to implement outcomes from the framework reached during the economic and trade talks in London, the spokesperson said, according to a statement on the website of the MOFCOM.China has, in accordance with the law, approved export applications for controlled items that meet the criteria, while the US side correspondingly lifted the restrictive measures against China involved in the talks in early July, according to the spokesperson."We have noted that the US side has recently taken the initiative to announce that it will approve sales of Nvidia's H20 chips to China. The Chinese side believes that the US should abandon zero-sum thinking and continue to lift a series of unreasonable restrictive measures against China in economy and trade," the spokesperson said.Win-win cooperation between China and the US is the right path forward, while suppression and containment lead nowhere, the spokesperson stressed.In May, the US issued export control guidelines targeting Huawei's Ascend chips, imposing stricter controls on Chinese chip products under groundless accusations, using administrative power to interfere in fair market competition, and seriously undermining the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. China firmly opposes such moves, the spokesperson said."We look forward to the US side to meet China halfway, correcting its erroneous practices through equal consultations, creating a favorable environment for mutually beneficial cooperation between enterprises of both sides, and jointly safeguarding the stability of the global semiconductor production and supply chain," the spokesperson said.Global Times