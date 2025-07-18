Shared bonds outweigh differences







A story-sharing event of the "Kuliang Friends" is held in Kuliang, a mountain retreat in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on July 12, 2025. Photo: Fan Anqi/GT

At Guling (Kuliang), a mountain retreat in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, where American and Chinese families once lived as neighbors, the stories shared by the "Kuliang Friends," a group founded by descendants of American families who once lived in Kuliang, and the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation reveal a century-old bond that transcends time and politics. Against the backdrop of today's complex China-US relations, their legacy offers a powerful lesson: Only through dialogue can friendship be nurtured.Recently, a story-sharing event of the " Kuliang Friends" was held in Kuliang, bringing together people from both sides to share precious historical photographs, books and materials, recounting stories that highlighted the power of cross-cultural understanding, respect and resonance in today's complex world.Margaret Carmichael, a descendant of Lydia Trimble, shared the story of Trimble at the event. Trimble grew up poor in Canada and decided to become a missionary in China. At 24, she set sail for China, determined to fit in. She promised never to speak English to the Chinese and learned the local dialect, as well as Putonghua. Traveling across villages, she found many girls lacked education, so she taught them five powerful words: "I can and I will."Within a few years, Trimble helped open many schools and trained local women to become teachers. She founded Hwa Nan College in Fuzhou, one of China's first schools for young women. She spent 50 years working there and later wrote, "I love the Chinese people. I am Chinese."Thomas Hemenway, also a member of the "Kuliang Friends," visited Minqing county in Fuzhou on July 13 to trace the footsteps of his ancestor, Dr Ruth Hemenway. Touching the weathered bricks at Minqing Liudu Hospital, Thomas said, "I'm so proud and excited to stand where my ancestor once served."In 1924, 30-year-old Ruth Hemenway traveled from Massachusetts to China, becoming the hospital's second director. She introduced advanced medical techniques, expanded facilities and brought modern amenities like running water, electricity and telephones - a rarity in rural Minqing at the time. Under her leadership, the hospital also pioneered surgical procedures in the region.A heartfelt moment occurred when Thomas met Huang Yao, the granddaughter of Huaxing, a Chinese girl whom Ruth had adopted. For years, Huang Yao had pieced together fragments of family history, longing to reconnect with Ruth's American relatives. Across the Pacific, Thomas had also been searching. Over a year ago, they found each other online, sharing stories buried by decades. "It's like a dream," Thomas said.The "Kuliang Friends" was founded in 2016 by Elyn MacInnis, a tireless advocate for China-US people-to-people ties. Over the years, MacInnis has collected more than 200 historical photographs, over 100,000 words of archival materials, and built the first English-language website dedicated to Kuliang. She also helped identify people in old photographs using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and reconnected descendants of families who once lived in the village, media reported.In recognition of her contributions, MacInnis was honored with the Friendship Envoy Award of the 2025 Orchid Awards in Beijing. Upon receiving the award, she said, "I have spent much of my life building bridges of friendship between China and the US. The bridges are not made of steel or stone — they are built from warm, kindhearted people," reported China.org.cn.At the event in Kuliang, MacInnis reflected on China-US exchanges, saying "I think it's a wonderful continuation of a long story. It's only when we have dialogue that we can be friends."Upon the gathering of Chinese and US delegates in Fuzhou, Global Times reporters spoke with Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, who shared touching stories of the Flying Tigers who helped the Chinese people fight the invading Japanese troops in the 1940s.On December 20, 1941, the American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, led by US General Claire Lee Chennault, successfully defended Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, downing several Japanese bombers and halting further attacks there for a year and a half. Greene, also a descendant of Flying Tigers veteran, recalled. "The Chinese named them Flying Tigers, inspired by folklore symbolizing their invincibility," he told the Global Times.Greene highlighted the profound sacrifices made by Chinese civilians to support the American airmen. "You talk to American pilots who were here with the ground crew, and they all talk about the eggs. They remember the eggs 80 years ago. Those were the Chinese villagers who gave up their eggs, even cutting back on the eggs they gave to their children so the American pilots could have them. That's extraordinary," Greene said.Beyond food, Chinese civilians risked their lives to rescue downed American airmen. Greene noted that over 93 percent of American airmen who landed in China after being shot down were rescued by Chinese locals, despite the threat of Japanese retaliation. These acts of courage and sacrifice forged a deep bond between the Chinese people and the Flying Tigers, making them a symbol of hope and resistance."It's a message of great courage. It's a message of sacrifice, and it's a message of love," Greene said. "That remarkable relationship shows that together, the Americans and the Chinese won. It's a voice from history speaking to us, saying that America and China, when they fight for something together, they're going to win. That's what history has taught us."The Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation continues to honor this legacy through educational programs and exhibitions. The Flying Tiger Friendship School Program, launched last year, brought 70 American students to China in 2024 and plans to bring 200 more in 2025. It also engages Chinese students from 100 top schools through cultural exchanges, video conferencing and historical education."American media often doesn't know much about China, and that has led to misunderstandings," Greene said, noting that the foundation's work aims to share true historical narratives to encourage mutual respect and curiosity."Our [American] kids who come here are very interested in learning and meeting Chinese kids their own age. Once they do that, once they make a friend, they'll say, 'he's not my enemy. I had a good time with him. We drank soda and played computer games together, and we found out how much we're alike.' We have more commonalities than differences," Greene noted.