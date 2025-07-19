Chinese Embassy in Panama rebukes US ambassador’s lies on China, criticizes him for exposing ‘Neo-Monroe Doctrine’ mentality

A drone photo shows vessels sailing on the Panama Canal near Panama City, Panama, Aug. 28, 2024. File Photo:Xinhua

The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Panama rebutted recent remarks by the US Ambassador, criticizing him for exposing "Neo-Monroe Doctrine" mentality that oversteps his diplomatic mandate. In a statement released by the Embassy on Saturday, the spokesperson reaffirmed that the Panama Canal remains Panama's asset and reiterated China's respect for canal's neutrality.In recent days, the US Ambassador to Panama has relentlessly repeated lies about China and China-Panama relations in interviews with local media, claiming that China exerts a "malign influence" over Panama and the Canal. The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Panama responded that the Panama Canal is and will remain Panama's, and emphasized that China has consistently affirmed its respect for the Canal's sovereignty and neutrality.President Jose Raul Mulino has repeatedly debunked the alleged "malign influence" of China on the Canal and on Panama. It was, in fact, the US that once closed the Canal, and now seeks free passage" and even attempt to "retake" it, said the spokesperson.The spokesmen also refuted the US ambassador's claim that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is neither good for Panama nor for the Western hemisphere, stating that China's cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries under the BRI has been more than fruitful. More than twenty countries in the region have joined the BRI family—most recently Colombia and Ecuador, each of which has signed cooperation plans with China under this initiative. "They are voting with their feet," said the spokesperson.In response to the US ambassador smear that China provides "predatory loans" to countries in the region, leaving them in distress, the spokesperson said that China always follows the principles of mutual respect, reciprocal benefit, openness and inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation when investing in and partnering with countries worldwide, respecting each nation's choices. This approach has vigorously propelled economic development and improved people's livelihoods in those countries, bringing tangible benefits to local populations. Chinese investments are creating significant development opportunities across diverse regions and nations.Regarding the US ambassador's accusation that China conducts "cyberattacks" against countries in the region and his spreading slanders about Chinese devices, the Chinese embassy spokesperson said that everyone knows that the US is the world's single largest source of cyberattacks—a recognized "empire of hacks."For a long time, it has carried out unfettered eavesdropping, surveillance, and large-scale cyberattacks in this region. Its criticism of China is a vivid example of a thief crying "Stop thief," said the spokesperson."We reiterate that China always requires its companies operating overseas to comply with local laws and regulations, and we always oppose any coercive economic measures or hegemonic, abusive practices that harm the legitimate rights and interests of other countries," said the spokesperson.The US Ambassador's irresponsible remarks on China-related matters in Panama and elsewhere in the region not only embody the US "Neo-Monroe Doctrine" mentality, but also exceed the proper scope of his responsibilities, said the spokesperson,China's actions should be judged solely by the governments and peoples of those countries. US interference will only fuel even broader rejection among the people of Panama and other regional nations, the spokesperson said.Global Times