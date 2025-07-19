HK singer-actor Law Kar-ying reveals undergoing female hormone therapy for cancer, says he is ‘unafraid of death’

Law Kar-ying file photo: VCG

Hong Kong veteran singer‐actor Law Kar-ying, 78, has disclosed that his prostate cancer has recurred and that he is now receiving female‐hormone injections to slow the illness' progression. He said that he is "very optimistic" and unafraid of death. The hashtag about Law's female-hormone therapy has shot up social media's trending charts in recent days.Recently, Law revealed in an interview that his prostate cancer has recurred, leaving him with at most eight to nine years to live. He is currently receiving estrogen injections to lower his male hormone levels and slow the cancer's progression—and even joked that the treatment might cause feminine physical traits. The actor told media that he is very optimistic and is not afraid of death, according to the Guangming Daily.The hashtag "Law Kar-ying reveals undergoing female-hormone injections" has trended on Sina Weibo in recent days, garnering over 150 million views as of press time. Many netizens praised his optimism and expressed hope that he will overcome his illness.Born on September 22, 1946, Law first gained recognition as a supporting actor — TVB's so-called "green-leaf" player. After a cameo in Stephen Chow's 1994 spy spoof From Beijing with Love, it was his loquacious portrayal of the Tang Monk in the 1995 fantasy A Chinese Odyssey that cemented his status as a household name, according to chinanews.com.Global Times