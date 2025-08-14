CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Relevant information will be released in due course, says FM spokesperson on reports that Wang Yi will visit India
By Global Times Published: Aug 14, 2025 08:22 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian


In response to media inquiries over reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Delhi on August 18 and meet with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China and India are maintaining interactions at various levels. "We stand ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between the leaders of our two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cement political mutual trust, enhance practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound, and steady development of China-India ties," said Lin, noting that regarding the specific visit, relevant information will be released in due course.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
China handles matter in accordance with laws, says FM on reports claiming China fired warning shots at intruding Japanese MSDF vessel last year

When asked to comment on media reports claiming that when a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel mistakenly entered ...

Chinese FM spokesperson responds to query on whether China-EU leaders’ meeting will be held next week

Answering a question about whether the Chinese Foreign Ministry could confirm that Chinese and European leaders will meet ...

China firmly opposes illicit unilateral sanctions: FM on US threat of 500% tariff over Russia trade

Responding to a question on threats by US Senator Lindsey Graham of imposing 500 percent tariffs on countries ...