Relevant information will be released in due course, says FM spokesperson on reports that Wang Yi will visit India

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to media inquiries over reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Delhi on August 18 and meet with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China and India are maintaining interactions at various levels. "We stand ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between the leaders of our two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cement political mutual trust, enhance practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound, and steady development of China-India ties," said Lin, noting that regarding the specific visit, relevant information will be released in due course.Global Times