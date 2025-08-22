Regardless of how the situation evolves, Pakistan fully trusts China and will unswervingly stand side by side with it, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said in meeting with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister on Thursday local time.While today's world is full of risks and challenges, China dares to confront and resist bullying practices, firmly safeguarding its own interests as well as the common interests of developing countries, Zardari said, according to a readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.Pakistan is grateful for China's selfless support for its economic and social development and is ready to advance cooperation projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port to deliver new progress and better benefit the peoples of both countries, Zardari said, who also expressed hope that Pakistan and China will continue to enhance coordination and cooperation on major regional and international issues, jointly safeguarding peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister on August 21, 2025. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Wang said the friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood trials, remains unbreakable, and is as solid as rock. China has always placed its relations with Pakistan as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and appreciates Pakistan's long-standing support for China's core interests and major concerns. China will continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity, according to the readout.In the face of a turbulent and intertwined international landscape, China is ready to work with Pakistan, guided by the important consensus of the two countries' leaders, to deepen traditional friendship, enhance strategic communication, upgrade the CPEC to a "version 2.0," and build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era, thereby bringing greater benefits to the peoples of both countries, Wang said.Wang co-chaired the Sixth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Pakistan on Thursday.During the visit, Wang also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.In meeting with Wang, Shehbaz expressed his keen anticipation of visiting China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Shehbaz emphasized that the Pakistan-China friendship is unique, with all-weather cooperation covering all fields and levels. Pakistan looks forward to working with China to advance the construction of the "CPEC 2.0 upgrade," and deepening cooperation in agriculture, mining, energy resources, aerospace, information technology, and infrastructure development, thereby boosting Pakistan's economic and social vitality.He stressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and will make every effort to ensure the security of Chinese citizens and projects.China supports Pakistan in resolutely combating all forms of terrorist forces, so as to create a secure and favorable environment for national development and bilateral cooperation, Wang told Shehbaz.During the meeting, Munir also noted that the Pakistani military is ready to actively promote counterterrorism and security cooperation between the two countries and will continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, contributing to the consolidation and development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan.

Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry