Taiwan internet influencer ‘Guan Zhang’ opens Douyin account

A screenshot of Taiwan regional internet influencer Chen Chih-han’s Douyin account







Taiwan regional internet influencer Chen Chih-han, better known as "Guan Zhang" or "gym boss," opened an account on the mainland's popular short-video platform Douyin on Friday, which has attracted more than 110,000 followers as of press time.Early Friday morning, Chen posted a screenshot on his Facebook account showing that his Douyin account under the name "Guan Zhang" had been registered.At present, Chen's Douyin account has posted two pieces of content. One is a selfie. The other is an AI-generated image of a muscular cat, captioned: "This is my cat, that's it."In June, Chen livestreamed his personal six-day visit to the mainland to challenge the misleading and often negative image painted by some forces on the island, revealing a reality far different from the rhetoric many in Taiwan have been fed, according to a Xinhua report.Chen recently visited Shenzhen and the Macao Special Administrative Region. On the morning of August 21, he flew back to Taiwan island from the mainland. Speaking to reporters, Chen said each stop on his trip left a different impression. He highlighted Shenzhen's rapid transformation over the past 40 years from a dirt road into a modern green and high-tech city, calling it "truly remarkable." He added bluntly, "Taiwan is now 10 years behind Shenzhen," according to taiwan.cn.