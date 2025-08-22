Chinese Embassy, Consulates in Nigeria closely follow case of 60 deported Chinese nationals: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

In response to a media inquiry about Nigeria's announcement that it had deported 60 Chinese nationals suspected of "cyber-terrorism and internet fraud," and whether China has cooperated with the Nigerian authorities on this case and how it will handle the nationals involved, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that the Chinese government has always required its citizens overseas to strictly abide by local laws and regulations, and it supports host countries in cracking down on criminal activities in accordance with the law.The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in Nigeria have been closely following the progress of the case, actively carrying out consular visits, and maintaining communication with the Nigerian side on subsequent arrangements, while urging Nigeria to ensure the safety and legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese nationals involved, Mao said.Global Times