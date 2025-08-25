China rejects media report on peacekeeping role in Ukraine: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked to comment on reports by Germany-based Die Welt which said that diplomatic representatives from EU countries claimed that China expressed its willingness to participate in a potential international peacekeeping force in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that the report is not true. China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear.The Die Welt am Sonntag report stated that China has signaled its willingness to participate in peacekeeping forces for Ukraine, citing EU diplomats. They stressed that China would only be prepared to do so if the peacekeeping troops were deployed on the basis of a United Nations mandate.Although no official confirmation of such intentions has been given, Die Welt am Sonntag claimed that in Brussels, the plan from Beijing has met with a mixed response. On the one hand, the paper noted, the involvement of Global South countries like China could promote acceptance for the stationing of foreign troops to monitor a peace agreement. On the other hand, a senior EU diplomat familiar with the ongoing consultations was quoted as saying that there is also the danger that China primarily wants to spy in Ukraine and, in the event of conflict, would take a clearly pro-Russian rather than a neutral position.China has repeatedly outlined its position on the Ukraine crisis, emphasizing that it has always held an objective and just position and has always been fair and square on the issue, "which is for all to see," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference on Friday, adding that it is essential to pursue common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.The remarks were made in response to media inquiries about Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's comments on Wednesday stating that Russia supports providing a strong security guarantee for Ukraine and agrees not to exclude UN Security Council members, including Western countries and China, from providing the so-called guarantee.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously claimed on Thursday that Ukraine does not need China as a guarantor providing security guarantees. In response, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko commented that avoiding war was Ukraine's own responsibility and "without China - a permanent Security Council member - and its guarantees, securing a lasting peace in any part of the world is immensely difficult," BelTa reported.Global Times