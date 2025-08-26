Chinese FM responds to Trump’s claims that he is expected to visit China this year or shortly afterwards

Guo Jiakun

When asked about whether US President Donald Trump would visit China after his remarks on Monday that he is expected to do so this year or shortly afterwards, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China has always handled and developed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, while firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests.



"We hope that the US will work with China in the same direction and promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations. The head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations. The heads of state of China and the US maintain close exchanges and communication," the spokesperson added.



Global Times