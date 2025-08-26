CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM responds to Trump’s claims that he is expected to visit China this year or shortly afterwards
By Global Times Published: Aug 26, 2025 04:03 PM
Guo Jiakun
Guo Jiakun
When asked about whether US President Donald Trump would visit China after his remarks on Monday that he is expected to do so this year or shortly afterwards, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China has always handled and developed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, while firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests. 

"We hope that the US will work with China in the same direction and promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations. The head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations. The heads of state of China and the US maintain close exchanges and communication," the spokesperson added.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese FM meets special envoy of ROK president

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday met with Park Byeong-seug, special envoy of President of the Republic ...

China hopes India, Pakistan will find proper solution to issues, willing to play positive role based on both sides' willingness: FM

When asked about how China would mediate future India-Pakistan relations given their strained history and the current situation, ...

Chinese FM responds to Donald Trump Jr.’s remarks: Hope US will meet China halfway

On the issue of China-US relations, China's position is consistent and clear. We are willing to resolve our ...