UK’s new business and trade chief to arrive in China for economic, trade talks; resumption of meeting to unlock opportunities in emerging fields: expert

The UK's new business and trade secretary, Peter Kyle, will attend the China-UK Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) in Beijing on Wednesday, where he "looks to secure deals worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion) over five years," the UK government announced on Tuesday local time, adding that economic growth to be boosted as the first JETCO meeting since 2018.
Chinese analysts said that marking the first JETCO meeting after a seven-year pause, this renewal underscores the UK's recognition of China's role as a key partner and its intent to drive economic growth through a more stable and pragmatic bilateral economic cooperation amid global uncertainties and domestic stagnation.
"Working people and businesses to benefit from increased economic growth as the government pursues a pragmatic, careful and confident relationship with China through the re-launch of trade talks this week," read the UK government's statement on the JETCO meeting.
"More discussions and direct engagement with China will ensure trade between us can flourish, strengthen our national security, and create space to raise concerns constructively where needed," said Kyle, as stated by the UK government.
Analysts also noted the meeting's importance to the UK. Facing domestic economic stagnation and global uncertainties, the UK sees China as a vital partner for boosting growth and job creation. They noted that reopening JETCO could unlock opportunities in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, sustainable finance, and high-value exports.
The last JETCO meeting was held in Beijing in August 2018, where Chinese and British trade ministers have vowed to improve economic ties between the two countries and expand cooperation. The ministers also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on establishing China-Britain service trade working group, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
The UK's proactive stance in promoting China-UK cooperation, exemplified by the JETCO meeting, is the pragmatic move. The UK faces numerous economic challenges, including high inflation, sluggish growth, debt issues, fiscal policy dilemmas, and insufficient market confidence. Addressing these with a closed perspective or ideologically driven solutions is ineffective, Li Yong, a senior research fellow at the China Association of International Trade, told the Global Times on Wednesday.
Recent data from the UK government highlighted the urgency: trade with China delivered 2 billion pounds in exports over the last financial year, with creative industries, retail, and healthcare among the biggest successes.
The UK government's statement noted that revising its trade relationship with Beijing through these engagements could present huge opportunities for UK exporters, potentially providing greater access to British businesses to a country with a growing middle-class market that is forecast to contribute 23 percent of global growth between 2023 and 2050.
According to the statement, UK is also eyeing China's automobile market. "China is a huge market for cars and easier access for British carmakers - who directly employ around 133,000 UK workers - presents a massive UK export opportunity."
Meanwhile, the UK is seeking a resolution of agri-food barriers, such as cattle hides, sheep skins, and porcine genetics, which "will help diversify and expand the UK's food and drink industry, which accounts for 6.2 percent of UK's GVA (gross value added, or GVA, is an economic productivity metric that measures the contribution of a producer, industry, sector, or region to an economy), the UK government said.
In addition to fresh trade talks, Kyle will also co-chair the first Industrial Cooperation Dialogue (ICD) - to be held on Wednesday and Thursday - since 2022. "The talks will promote UK-China cooperation on industrial decarbonization and the digital economy and discuss standards that make it easier for UK automotive manufacturers to enter the Chinese market," read the UK government's statement.
Analysts stressed that to maximize these benefits, the UK should engage consistently, fostering trust and aligning with China's focus on sustainable, innovation-driven growth. This renewed dialogue marks a critical step toward economic resilience and global competitiveness.
However, analysts call on the UK to adopt a rational and practical approach, moving beyond political posturing to reduce trade barriers, which could unlock "easy wins" for both sides.
"The UK should adopt an open, globalized outlook, recognizing opportunities from international cooperation. As the world's second-largest economy with immense market potential and complementary economic strengths, China cannot be avoided. The partnership with China not only expands market access but also elevates the UK's position in specific sectors, fostering mutual benefits," said Li.
"If the dialogue is successfully held, it will mark the start of a new stage in bilateral economic engagement
. Against the backdrop of the US-launched global trade war, the UK moving to promote bilateral trade with China through dialogue sends a positive and constructive signal - not only for China-UK economic ties but also for global economic development," Gao Jian, director of the Center for British Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times.
Meanwhile, analysts noted that the potential of China-UK cooperation is massive.
One of the latest examples is the fact the UK is the guest country of honor at the ongoing 25th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), held from Monday to Thursday, in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province.
China's Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji described economic and trade cooperation as the "ballast stone" of China-UK relations at a press conference on August 26.
Currently, the UK is China's second-largest destination for direct investment in Europe and the third-largest source of foreign investment from Europe. China-UK economic and trade cooperation is characterized by being "substantial," "broad," and "dynamic," said Ling.
According to preliminary statistics, as of July 2025, the UK's cumulative actual investment in China exceeded $35 billion, while China's direct investment stock in the UK surpassed $32 billion. Over 13,000 British enterprises have been established in China to date, said Ling.