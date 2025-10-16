CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China lodges stern representations with UK over sanctions against 11 Chinese firms: Embassy
By Global Times Published: Oct 16, 2025 09:11 AM
Photo: Screenshot from Chinese Embassy in the UK

Photo: Screenshot from Chinese Embassy in the UK


China has lodged stern representations with the UK, after the UK government announced sanctions against certain entities and individuals from several countries, including 11 Chinese entities, for supporting the Russian energy sector and supplying equipment critical to Russia's defence sector, and "China firmly opposes these sanctions," a spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Wednesday. 

The UK's sanctions are unilateral actions with no basis in international law. They undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said. 

"On the Ukraine crisis, China has upheld an objective and impartial position, remained committed to promoting peace talks, and strictly regulated the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations," the spokesperson noted. 

Normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be interfered with or affected. China firmly rejects any attempt at blame-shifting or smearing, according to the embassy. 

"We urge the UK to immediately rectify its wrongdoing and revoke the sanctions against the relevant Chinese entities. Any action that harms China's interests will be met with a firm response," the spokesperson said. 

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
'Threats and intimidation only expose own arrogance and hypocrisy': Chinese embassy in Panama refutes US envoy's claims over China-related issues

Regarding the lies that the US Ambassador to Panama once again spread on China-related issues in an interview ...

China firmly opposes UK’s latest sanctions, lodges solemn representations: Chinese embassy

China expressed firm opposition and has made solemn representations to the UK side after the British government announced ...

Reports about man banned from entering UK due to ties with China's United Front Department a typical case of thief crying ‘catch thief’: Chinese Embassy

In response to media reports that a businessman who has settled status in the UK was banned from ...