Former S.Korean president Roh Tae-woo's son formally appointed as ambassador to China: report

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing (right) attends a send-off for Roh Jae-heon (left). Photo: Dai Bing's official X account

Roh Jae-heon, the son of former President Roh Tae-woo who ruled South Korea in the early 1990s, has formally assumed the position as new ambassador to China, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday, YNA reported.Roh Jae-heon, chairman of the East Asia Culture Center, will serve as the first top envoy to China under the Lee Jae-myung's administration launched in June, according to YNA. His appointment ends the monthslong vacancy in the key diplomatic post, following the departure of former ambassador Chung Jae-ho, who served during the previous Yoon Suk-yeol's administration, in January, per the report.Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing said on his official X on Wednesday that he attended a send-off at the embassy for Roh Jae-heon. "I wish him to make new contributions to advancing the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level during his tenure as Ambassador to China," Dai said in his post.Roh Jae-heon, 60, has also been deeply involved in various government-led and private sector initiatives aimed at promoting relations with China. He was one of the special presidential envoys who visited Beijing in late August, YNA reported.Global Times