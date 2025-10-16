US' 'Affiliates Rule' is instigator of harm inflicted upon Chinese firm; Dutch side called on to uphold its independence: MOFCOM on Dutch seizure of Nexperia

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Asked to comment on the interference of the Dutch local authorities in the operation of Nexperia, owned by the Chinese company Wingtech, and about any possible measures against the Dutch move, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday that China firmly opposes the Dutch side's overstretching the concept of national security and its direct administrative interference in the internal affairs of relevant companies. The Dutch side's move not only violates the spirit of contract and market principles, but will also severely undermine the business environment, ultimately harming all parties involved.The Chinese side also noted that court documents released in the Netherlands on October 14 showed that the US and Dutch sides had held consultations over the "Affiliates Rule," during which Washington requested the replacement of Nexperia's Chinese chief executive officer and adjustments to its governance structure to avoid sanctions under the rule, He said."China has made its position on the US 'Affiliates Rule' clear. I want to stress once again that the US move has gravely disrupted the international economic and trade order and seriously undermined the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains," He said.The Dutch side's action is a clear example of the US "Affiliates Rule," which harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. The US "Affiliates Rule" is the instigator of the harm inflicted upon Chinese firms, He noted.China hopes the Dutch side will adhere to independence, respect facts, uphold the spirit of contracts and market principles, and act in the interests of maintaining China-Netherlands economic and trade relations and the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain, He said.The spokesperson urged the Dutch authorities to correct their wrongful actions, effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors, and foster a fair, transparent and predictable business environment.China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.Global Times