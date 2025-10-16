Debut-making Z-20T helicopter designed for assault, airborne missions in mountainous, urban regions: expert

A scale model of the Z-20T assault helicopter is on display at the exhibition booth of state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China at the 7th China Helicopter Exposition held in North China's Tianjin Municipality from October 16 to 19, 2025. Photo: Liu Xuanzun/GT

The 7th China Helicopter Exposition opened in Tianjin on Thursday. During the event, the Z-20T assault helicopter made its expo debut and performed flight demonstrations in realistic combat scenarios, showcasing its excellent flight capabilities across multiple mission profiles. An expert told the Global Times that the Z-20T combines fire assault capabilities with airlift and transport functions, enabling it to effectively carry out assault transport and airlift operations in mountainous, forested and urban areas.At the expo opening, Z-20T helicopters performed classic flight maneuvers such as hovering turns and O-shaped landings, which demonstrated both aerial performance and practical combat applications, highlighting its outstanding power and agility.

The Chinese PLA Army's Fenglei Thunder Aerobatic Team kicks off the first aerobatic show of the 7th China Helicopter Exposition with a seven-helicopter formation flypast in North China's Tianjin Municipality on October 16, 2025. Photo: VCG

Based on the Z-20 tactical utility helicopter's capabilities for airlift operations, transport, and sling transport missions, the Z-20T assault helicopter has expanded its roles to include air-ground coordinated assaults and aerial fire strike missions, Zhu Minfeng, a deputy chief designer of at China Helicopter Research and Development Institute under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), told the Global Times on Thursday on the sidelines of the expo.Zhu explained that the Z-20T can strike high-value enemy targets, counter both ground and aerial threats in plain and plateau regions and provide fire support for ground forces.The baseline Z-20 is China's first independently developed fourth-generation helicopter, achieving for the first time the capability for all-terrain, all-weather operation of a domestically produced helicopter. This capability is also reflected in the Z-20T assault helicopter, according to the designer.Zhu noted that fourth-generation helicopters are not affected by geographical terrain or adverse weather, including plateau takeoff and landing and flight in icing or freezing-rain conditions. In terms of technical features, the Z-20T is equipped with advanced turboshaft engines, a high-performance rotor system and anti-icing systems.The Z-20T offers exceptional handling with minimal pilot workload, Zhu further explained. "The helicopter must respond quickly and remain stable. The Z-20T can successfully complete assault transport and airlift operations in mountainous areas, forests, and among buildings. Its outstanding handling performance is attributed to technologies such as fly-by-wire flight control and active vibration suppression," he said.Additionally, the Z-20T possesses superior external situational awareness and self-awareness capabilities. "When flying at low or ultra-low altitudes, the Z-20T can detect and avoid obstacles because it is equipped with external sensing systems such as weather radar, anti-collision radar, and night vision, as well as self-awareness technologies like health monitoring and automatic power management," Zhu said.Asked how the assault-capable Z-20T complements the already-deployed Z-10 attack helicopter, Zhu said each model serves distinct operational roles. If the mission solely involves attack tasks, the Z-10 attack helicopter is the optimal choice, he explained. If there is a need to conduct airlift operations and troop transport in addition to attack tasks, the Z-20T, which combines transport capacity with air-to-ground capabilities, can be employed."In practice, when helicopters carry out airlift operations and transport troops, they usually require armed helicopter escorts to ensure safety. The Z-20T assault helicopter achieves 'multi-functionality with one aircraft,' meaning that it can both transport troops and independently conduct fire strikes to ensure the safety of the entire flight process," Zhu said.