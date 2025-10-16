Chinese embassy in UK strongly opposes, condemns UK's 'spy case' allegations

Screenshot of a statement from the Chinese Embassy in the UK

In response to a question about the hype within the UK over the withdrawal of the so-called "Chinese spy" case, and the British government expressing "disappointment" over the prosecution's decision to drop the charges and releasing three so-called "witness statements", the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Thursday that from the very beginning, it has emphasized that the allegation that China instructed certain British individuals to "steal UK intelligence" is completely fabricated and maliciously slanderous. The Chinese Embassy firmly opposes such allegation.The so-called witness statements released by the UK after the withdrawal of the case are filled with baseless accusations against China, along with pure speculation and fabrication, the embassy's spokesperson said.The Chinese Embassy strongly condemns this. China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries and always acts in an open and aboveboard manner. As the saying goes, "A gentleman is open and upright, while a petty man is full of anxiety." The attempt by certain British politicians to smear and vilify China will never succeed, the spokesperson said.We urge the relevant parties in the UK to stop using China as an excuse, stop hyping up anti-China narratives, and stop undermining China-UK relations, the spokesperson said.