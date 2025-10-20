Chinese FM urges Paraguay to make correct political decision, calls ties with Taiwan authorities 'dead-end'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Paraguayan First Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies Hugo Meza once again openly called for "a serious and broad debate" to explore possible diplomatic and trade ties between Paraguay and China, noting the issue concerns Paraguay's long-term interests. In response, Chinese FM spokesperson said on Monday that maintaining so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan authorities will lead nowhere, urging the governments of the very few individual countries, including Paraguay, to make the right political decision at an early date that serves the fundamental and long-term interests of their people.Commenting on Meza's statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a fundamental norm in international relations. Maintaining so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan authorities will lead nowhere. It will not shake the solid and strong international commitment to the one-China principle, or stop the overriding trend of the times toward China's reunification, Guo said.Upholding the one-China principle is the right thing to do. It is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends. Guo urged the governments of the very few individual countries, including Paraguay, to see the true picture, listen to the voice of the visionaries, not to turn a blind eye to the will of the people, and make the right political decision at an early date that serves the fundamental and long-term interests of their people.In August, Meza had said publicly that Paraguay is "wasting time with Taiwan." He has called for a national debate on developing relations with China on the basis of national interests. He said Paraguay should stop being a beggar country for cooperation with the Taiwan authorities.Guo Jiakun said then the relevant statements "reflect what many in Paraguay strongly want," as more and more Paraguayan friends have come to realize in recent years that Paraguay should stop being an outlier of the international community and turning its back on China.Global Times