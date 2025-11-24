Atmosphere for China-Japan personal exchanges seriously worsened, says HKSAR CE; Japanese media reports suspensions of Japan-HKSAR exchanges

Screenshot of local media reports on a press conference by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee on November 24, 2025. Photo: Live streaming of RTHK

Given that the Japanese leader has openly made extremely erroneous remarks concerning the Taiwan question, which hurt the feelings of the Chinese people and challenge the post-war international order—remarks that all Chinese people cannot accept, those highly inappropriate remarks have seriously worsened the atmosphere for China-Japan personnel exchanges, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee said on Monday, according to local media reports.Regarding the erroneous remarks of Takaichi, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged a serious representation, demanding that Japan retract the erroneous remarks, Lee said.The highly inappropriate remarks from Japan have seriously worsened the atmosphere for China-Japan personnel exchanges and cast doubt on the effectiveness of many exchanges, he said, adding that the HKSAR government will closely monitor developments, and any related arrangements must safeguard national dignity and the interests of Hong Kong residents.The Japanese media Kyodo News reported on Sunday that the HKSAR government has begun suspending official exchanges with the Japanese Consulate-General in Hong Kong following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks on the so-called "Taiwan contingency."Kyodo News, citing unnamed sources, also reported that for the exchange event between Japanese and Hong Kong businesses which originally scheduled by the Invest Hong Kong, the HKSAR government's investment promotion agency on the November 18, the Hong Kong side requested that officials from the Japanese Consulate-General be absent. The two sides later negotiated, and the event was postponed.In addition, a senior official from Hong Kong's economic policy department and Jun Miura, the Japanese Consul-General in Hong Kong, were scheduled to meet in early December, but the Hong Kong government informed that it wished to cancel the meeting, according to Kyodo News.Lee did not confirm during the press conference whether the HKSAR government has suspended the official exchanges with the Japanese side, local media TVB News said.After careful consideration, the Hong Kong delegation has decided to cancel next month's secondary school exchange program to Japan, the Hong Kong Education Bureau (EDB) said on Saturday, according to media reports.The decision was made in light of the rising trend of attacks on Chinese nationals in Japan, with the aim of ensuring the safety of teachers and students, the EDB said.The HKSAR government supports the country's diplomatic policy toward Japan, and the Hong Kong Security Bureau has updated its travel advisory webpage, reminding Hong Kong residents traveling to or currently in Japan to remain vigilant and take safety precautions, Lee said at Monday's press conference.The Hong Kong Security Bureau will continue to closely monitor the situation, and Hong Kong's airlines have indicated they will facilitate itinerary adjustments for passengers traveling to Japan, he noted.The Hong Kong Security Bureau updated the outbound travel information on November 15 on its website regarding Japan, noting a rising trend of attacks against Chinese nationals in the country since mid-year, along with several other earthquake and typhoon alerts during the year.The bureau urged Hong Kong residents who are planning to travel to Japan—or are already there—to stay vigilant, pay attention to personal safety, monitor local announcements on the latest developments, and follow information issued by Chinese embassy and consulates in Japan.