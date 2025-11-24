Japan's planned missile deployment near Taiwan island extremely dangerous, must arouse high vigilance from neighboring countries: FM

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Japan's planned deployment of offensive weapons on the southwestern islands close to China's Taiwan region is a deliberate attempt to create regional tension and provoke military confrontation. When viewed together with the erroneous remarks on Taiwan question recently made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, this development is extremely dangerous and must arouse high vigilance from neighboring countries and the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing on Monday, in response to Japanese defense minister Shinjiro Koizumi's claims about the deployment of surface-to-air missiles on an island near China's Taiwan island.According to media reports, when speaking to reporters as he wrapped up his trip to the base on Yonaguni on Sunday, Koizumi claimed plans to deploy missiles on Yonaguni island would "lower the chance of an armed attack," rejecting concerns that it would would heighten regional tensions.Yonaguni island lies about 110 kilometers from Taiwan island. Japan plans to deploy a unit equipped with the Type-03 medium-range surface-to-air missile, which is capable of intercepting aircraft and ballistic missiles, according to Kyodo News.Mao pointed out that the Potsdam Proclamation clearly stipulates that Japan is prohibited from rearmament, and Japan's Peace Constitution establishes the principle of "exclusive defense." Yet in recent years, Japan has drastically adjusted its security policies, substantially increased its defense budget year after year, relaxed restrictions on arms exports, sought to develop offensive weapons, and even attempted to abandon the "Three Non-Nuclear Principles."Japanese right-wing forces are making every effort to break free from the constraints of the Peace Constitution, going ever further down the path of militarism and dragging Japan and the entire region toward disaster, the spokesperson noted.By emphasizing this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China, Mao said China will never allow Japanese right-wing forces to reverse the course of history, will never permit external forces to interfere in China's Taiwan region, and will never tolerate the resurgence of Japanese militarism.China has both the determination and the capability to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, she added.Global Times