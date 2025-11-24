CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Conditions unmet for holding China-Japan-ROK summit due to Takaichi’s erroneous remarks: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Nov 24, 2025 04:23 PM
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China, Japan, and South Korea have not reached a consensus on the timing of the trilateral summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday in response to an inquiry regarding reports that China has rejected the trilateral summit previously scheduled for January next year during Japan's rotating chairmanship.

Recently, the Japanese leader has openly made erroneous remarks on Taiwan-related issues, which have undermined the foundation and atmosphere for the trilateral cooperation and rendered the conditions unmet for holding the summit, Mao said.



