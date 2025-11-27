37-year-old firefighter dies in HK fire, tributes pour in for his heroism

On Wednesday night, the Fire Services Department of the HKSAR changed both its cover photo of the website to black and white following the death of a 37-year-old firefighter amid five-alarm fire at Wang Fu Court in Tai Po

The five-alarm fire at Wang Fu Court in Tai Po starting from Wednesday afternoon has sent shockwaves through Hong Kong. The blaze, which claimed at least 55 lives, also took the life of Ho Wai-ho, a 37-year-old firefighter.According to Hong Kong media, Ho died in the line of duty. Multiple departments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government expressed profound sorrow over his death. On social media, many internet users posted tributes, writing messages such as "We will never forget you."

Firefighter Ho Wai-ho Photo: Courtesy of Fire Services Department

On Wednesday night, the Fire Services Department of the HKSAR changed both its profile picture and cover photo on its official Facebook page to black and white.Many of Ho's colleagues posted tributes on social media, and a large number of Hong Kong residents left messages on the Fire Services Department's official pages, thanking firefighters for their bravery and selfless efforts to save lives. Survivors at the scene also expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by the firefighters, according to local media reports.Ho arrived at 3:01 pm on Wednesday and was among the first firefighters to reach the site, assigned to carry out rescue operations on the ground floor, Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung Yan-kin told at a press conference on late Wednesday, Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao Wen Wei Po Media Group reported.Ho lost contact at around 3:30 pm and was found at 4:01 pm in the open area opposite the lift lobby of Wang Cheong House, and his face had been severely burned, Yeung said. Paramedics immediately administered first aid and rushed him to Prince of Wales Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:45 pm.One of Ho's fellow firefighters posted a photo taken when Ho graduated from the Fire Services Training School, paying tribute to his death, local media HK01 reported."We will never forget you. Thank you for everything you gave for us. Your shift is over — rest well, bro…" read the message left by the firefighter.Secretary for Security Chris Tang and Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung also said they were deeply saddened by Ho's death and expressed condolences to his family, according to local media reports.Global Times