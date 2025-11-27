Takaichi's claim of 'theory of undetermined Taiwan status' shows she remains unrepentant; 'San Francisco Peace Treaty' illegal, invalid: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Responding to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's claims that under the "San Francisco Peace Treaty," Japan "is not in a position to determine or recognize the legal status of Taiwan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that Takaichi's remarks deliberately ignore internationally binding documents while relying solely on the illegal and invalid "San Francisco Peace Treaty," once again showing she remains unrepentant and disregards UN authority. Guo warned that the international community should also remain highly vigilant.According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi claimed that under the "San Francisco Peace Treaty," Japan renounced all right, title, and claim to Taiwan, and Japan is not in a position to determine or recognize the legal status of Taiwan.When asked to comment on Takaichi's such remarks, Guo stressed at Thursday's press briefing that Taiwan island's return to China is an important part of the victory in World War II and the post-war international order. A series of internationally binding documents, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, and Japan's Instrument of Surrender, all confirmed China's sovereignty over Taiwan.Guo noted that the question of Taiwan's status was thoroughly resolved in 1945 with the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. On October 1, 1949, the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) was proclaimed, becoming the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China."This is a change of government in which China, as a subject under international law, did not change and China's sovereignty and inherent territorial boundaries stayed unchanged. Thus, the government of the People's Republic of China naturally and fully enjoys and exercises China's sovereignty, including sovereignty over the Taiwan region." Guo said.Guo noted that the 1972 Sino-Japanese Joint Statement clearly stipulates that, "the Government of Japan recognizes the Government of the PRC as the sole legitimate government of China;" "the PRC government reaffirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory; and the Government of Japan fully understands and respects this position of the Chinese Government and adheres to the stance specified in Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation.""The so-called 'San Francisco Peace Treaty' was a document issued to collude with Japan, excluding important WWII belligerents such as China and the Soviet Union," Guo said.Guo stressed that this treaty violates the provision prohibiting separate peace with enemy states as stipulated in the Declaration by United Nations signed by 26 countries including China, the US, the UK, and the Soviet Union in 1942, as well as the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms of international law. Any disposition under this treaty involving China's territorial and sovereign rights as a non-signatory state, including the determination of Taiwan's sovereignty, is illegal and invalid."Takaichi deliberately ignored the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, which possess full international legal effect and are explicitly emphasized in bilateral documents, while solely highlighting the illegal and invalid 'San Francisco Peace Treaty'," Guo said."This once again demonstrates that she remains unrepentant to this day, continues to undermine the political foundation of China-Japan relations established with the spirit of the four political documents between the two countries, disregards UN authority, openly challenges the post-war international order and basic norms of international law, and even attempts to hype up the so-called 'theory of undetermined Taiwan status,'" the spokesperson stressed. "This is adding insult to injury. China firmly opposes this, and the international community should also remain highly vigilant."China once again urges Japan to earnestly reflect on its mistakes, retract its erroneous remarks, honor its commitments to China with concrete actions, and fulfill the minimum obligations of a UN member state with practical deeds, Guo said.Global Times