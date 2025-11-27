FM spokesperson slams Japan’s ‘self-deceptive’ attempt to downplay Takaichi’s erroneous remarks by claiming she ‘no longer mentioned any specifics’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday dismissed the claim by Japan's main opposition party leader that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had effectively withdrawn her previous remarks on the Taiwan question since she "no longer mentioned any specifics" during a recent party leaders' debate, saying that "not mentioning any specifics" and "withdrawing the erroneous remarks" are two entirely different matters. "The Japanese side's attempt to downplay, evade or cover up Takaichi's erroneous remarks through "not mentioning any specifics" is nothing but self-deception," Guo said. "China absolutely does not accept this."Responding to a media inquiry, Guo said that Takaichi's erroneous remarks seriously violate the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, undermine the political foundation of bilateral relations, and have triggered strong indignation among the Chinese public.Global Times