Kenneth Fok Kai-kong announces family donation of HK$30 million to support residents affected by fatal fire

Kenneth Fok Kai-kong announces a family donation of HK$30 million in a November 27, 2025 Facebook post. Photo: Screenshot from his Facebook account

The Henry Fok Foundation in Macao, The Henry Fok Foundation in Hong Kong and the Fok Ying Tung Group announced on Thursday afternoon a donation of HK$30 million ($3,860,000) to support residents of Wang Fu Court in Tai Po following the deadly fire, according to a Facebook post published by Kenneth Fok Kai-kong.In the post, Fok said the fire at Wang Fu Court had "shocked and saddened Hong Kong," adding that the three Fok family organizations were deeply concerned about the incident. "At this difficult moment, we offer our deepest condolences to the victims and hope they may rest in peace. We also extend our sympathy to all affected residents and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We pay the highest respect to rescue personnel who have been working tirelessly on the front line, and pray for their safety," he wrote."To help affected residents overcome this hardship, we are donating HK$30 million to support emergency relief and post-disaster reconstruction, and will fully assist Wang Fu Court residents in rebuilding their homes," the post said.Fok added that the foundations and the group will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with the Hong Kong SAR government and various emergency services to provide timely assistance to those affected. "We hope all sectors of society will join hands to help the victims recover from the disaster and return to normal life as soon as possible," the post said.Global Times