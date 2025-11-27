HK to distribute HK$10,000 to each affected household as deadly fire at Wang Fu Court largely brought under control

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee meets the press on November 27, 2025 following the deadly fire at Wang Fu Court in Tai Po Photo: Screenshot of live-streaming of local media

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee, along with the relevant officials, met the media on Thursday afternoon, saying that the fires in all seven buildings in Wang Fu Court in Tai Po housing estate have now been largely brought under control, and the HKSAR will also distribute HK$10,000 in emergency cash to each affected household.Lee, together with Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak and Secretary for Labour and Welfare in Hong Kong Chris Sun, visited the site of the blaze-engulfed Wang Fu Court residential compound for an inspection on Thursday afternoon, according to local media reports.As of now, the fires in all seven buildings are basically under control. The blaze has caused 55 deaths so far, and with the fire gradually being contained, firefighters have successfully rescued 55 people, Lee told at the press conference. He said the government's response to the fire will focus on four main areas: first, extinguishing the fire and rescuing residents trapped inside; second, assisting the injured; third, providing support; and fourth, conducting a comprehensive investigation, according to local media.Lee also noted that the government has opened nine shelter centers, which have been used by over 500 residents. All available resources are being mobilized to provide emergency accommodation, initially offering around 1,800 units.To urgently address the needs of affected residents, the HKSAR government will also distribute HK$10,000 in emergency cash to each affected household, Lee said at the press conference.At the same time, a "Wang Fu Court Relief Fund" will be established, with the government contributing HK$300 million and also accepting public donations. A Bank of China (Hong Kong) account has been opened to receive donations starting from 7:00 pm Thursday night.The Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau has arranged youth hostels and hotels to provide approximately 1,000 units for residents to stay for at least one to two weeks.For longer-term accommodation, the local government is considering transitional housing and dedicated Housing Authority units, offering a total of around 1,800 units.