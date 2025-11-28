Chinese firms reject claims as having ‘no basis’ amid reports US seeks to list them as military-linked

Alibaba headquarters building in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on November 16, 2025. Photo: VCG

Chinese tech firms Alibaba Group and Baidu rejected suggestions that they could be added to the Pentagon's Section 1260H List, a so-called roster alleging certain companies "assist the Chinese military", after media reports said that US defense authorities had recommended including the companies, according to statements sent respectively from Alibaba and Baidu to the Global Times.In its statement, Alibaba said: "There's no basis to conclude that Alibaba should be placed on the Section 1260H List. Alibaba is not a Chinese military company nor part of any military-civil fusion strategy. We further note that, because Alibaba does not do business related to US military procurement, being on the Section 1260H List would not affect our ability to conduct business as usual in the US or anywhere in the world."Baidu said, "there is no credible basis for adding Baidu to the 1260H List or any other US government list of restricted companies. The suggestion that Baidu has military connections is entirely baseless and no evidence has been produced that would prove otherwise. Our products and services are designed for civilian use.""Were the company to be formally listed, we would not hesitate to use all options available to us to have the company removed from the list as many have successfully done. As we are not a supplier to the US military, this potential listing would have no material impact on our business," Baidu said.The Pentagon concluded that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and BYD Co should be added to a list of firms said to assist the Chinese military, Bloomberg reported.Experts said the move reflects Washington's continued politicization of economic issues, undermines WTO rules, and risks further destabilizing global supply chains.It wasn't clear whether the companies have been formally included in the Pentagon's so-called 1260H List, which carries no direct legal repercussions but serves as a major warning to US investors, Bloomberg reported.Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Thursday that similar moves have occurred before, with companies being placed on so-called "military-linked" or other watch lists without any factual basis. Such actions inevitably damage the reputation of the firms involved, and the impact is overwhelmingly negative. These subjective and unsubstantiated allegations only heighten market anxiety.