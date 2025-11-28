HK artists pray, support victims of five-alarm fire in local residential compound, paying tribute to frontline heroes

Police stand guard as rescue efforts continue at the Wang Fuk Court residential buildings, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on November 27, 2025. Photo: VCG

In the wake of the devastating five-alarm fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po housing estate—which left heavy casualties and hundreds of residents displaced— many Hong Kong artists have taken to social media to express their prayers and support for the victims. They have been actively sharing community relief information to help amplify rescue and assistance efforts, while also paying tribute and offering condolences to the frontline responders.More than a hundred local entertainers — including Sammi Cheng, Aaron Kwok and Michelle Reis — have expressed concern over the disaster, local media Sing Tao Daily reported on Thursday.Since Wednesday night, they have been continuously sharing community support information, including details on temporary shelters and community halls in Tai Po, emergency refuge services, and pet rescue teams. They have also urged the public to follow the latest guidance from both official and community channels, calling on everyone to face the crisis together, the local media report said.

Photo: Screenshot of a Weibo post of Aaron Kwok

Aaron Kwok, with over 13 million followers on Chinese X-like Weibo platform, said in a post published on Thursday afternoon that "May Wang Fu Court be protected. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. May the deceased rest in peace. Salute to all firefighters and ambulance personnel."

Photo: Screenshot of a Facebook post by Andy Lau

Andy Lau wrote on the "Andy World Club" on Wednesday that he expresses his condolences to the victims of the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po and send his thoughts to all others affected. "I wish the injured a speedy recovery. May everyone stay safe and well!"

A social media post by Hong Kong actor and filmmaker Donnie Yen

Hong Kong actor and filmmaker Donnie Yen shared a post on Facebook late Thursday about all the community support information following the fire, including the addresses of community centers and temporary shelters. "God bless Hong Kong!" he said.The five-alarm blaze at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po has claimed 94 lives as of 6 am on Friday, according to the Fire Services Department, including one firefighter who died in the line of duty. More than 70 others were injured, among them 11 firefighters.At daybreak, some units were still visibly burning, with flames continuing to flare inside the apartments, according to the local media TVB News. Rescue operations remained underway early Friday morning.Fire officials said the blaze has been largely contained, and teams will conduct controlled entry and room-by-room searches—using forced entry where necessary—to ensure no residents remain trapped. The operation is expected to be completed by around 9 am Friday.They added that to prevent reignition, crews will continue cooling efforts by spraying water on all seven residential blocks, the media report said.Some artists have also expressed their respect for the brave firefighters.Joey Yung thanked them for their fearless dedication, adding that she believes everyone will get through this difficult time together, according to Wen Wei Po.Her agency, Emperor Entertainment Group, also issued a message offering condolences to the firefighter who died in the line of duty and to the residents who lost their lives.

An Instagram post by Malaysia actress Michelle Yeoh on the deadly fire in Hong Kong

Malaysia actress Michelle Yeoh who began her career in Hong Kong posted on social media following the fire on Wednesday, saying the tragedy left her "heartbroken." She wrote: "Deeply grateful to the firefighters, rescue teams, and everyone who stepped forward to help in such difficult circumstances."One of the most touching stories during the rescue operation in the fire was about a 37-year-old firefighter Ho Wai-ho who lost his life in the operation. Local media reports said Ho had been in a relationship with his girlfriend since 2016, nearly 10 years, and the couple had planned to get married next month.On social media, many netizens expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ho posting messages such as, "Firefighters really have it so hard" and "Farewell, hero who went against the flames."The deadly fire incident has left the whole city mourning. A wide range of entertainment-related events have been canceled or postponed, as the entire city mourns alongside the affected residents and their families, according to TVB Entertainment News.Activities including actress Charmaine Sheh's scheduled Christmas lighting ceremony, the premiere event for an animated film featuring Joey Yung's voice performance, a Christmas appearance by Carlos Chan and his wife Shiga Lin were all urgently canceled or rescheduled.Miriam Yeung is set to kick off a six-night concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday. She and her team stated that due to scheduling and production constraints, the concerts could not be postponed, according to local media reports.After careful consideration, the shows will proceed as planned, but with three adjustments: the cancellation of flower offerings, donation of proceeds and all merchandise profits from the first show, and modifications to the performance content.Meanwhile, the South Korean MAMA Awards in Hong Kong will take place as scheduled on Friday and Saturday at the main arena of Kai Tak Sports Park. Organizers announced that a moment of silence will be observed during the event to mourn the victims, and donations will be made to support affected families.The ceremony will adopt "Supporting Hong Kong" as its central theme, aiming to bring positive energy to the city.