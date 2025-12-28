CHINA / SOCIETY
Man detained in Hubei after allegedly halting car with toy gun
By Global Times Published: Dec 28, 2025 11:07 AM
Photo: Screenshot from online video

An unemployed man in Qianjiang, Central China's Hubei Province was detained after allegedly stopping a car with a toy gun while intoxicated on Friday night, according to a notice released by local police on Saturday.

According to Guangming Daily, the video of a confrontation on a street in Qianjiang on the evening of December 26 drew widespread attention. 

In the footage, a man is seen standing on a crosswalk and pointing an object resembling a gun toward the driver's seat of a white SUV.

The police notice did not specify the suspected offense. 

In China, the possession and use of firearms and imitation firearms are strictly regulated, and any illegal trafficking or possession of firearms and ammunition is subject to legal penalties.

As for how to determine whether a "gun" sold on the market is a toy or a real firearm. Shenzhen News cites Article 46 of the Firearms Control Law as defining firearms as including all types of guns that use gunpowder or compressed gas as power, launch metal projectiles or other substances through a barrel, and are capable of causing injury, death, or loss of consciousness.

