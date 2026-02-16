Canadian foreign minister hails China's visa-free policy as 'supporting business exchanges, strengthening people-to-people ties'

Picture of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. Photo: VCG

After China granted visa-free entry to Canadian nationals, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand responded to the move in a social media post on Sunday, saying that it would "make travel easier, support business exchanges, and strengthen people-to-people ties between our countries."In a video posted by the Canadian Embassy in China on Sina Weibo on Monday, Canada's Ambassador to China, Jennifer May, wished a happy New Year to Chinese people as the Chinese New Year approaches.May said in the video that "in this new year I hope you will come and see what Canada has to offer and that you will warmly welcome Canadian friends making the journey to China."To further facilitate cross-border travel, China decides to, starting from February 17, 2026, extend its visa-free policy to ordinary passport holders from Canada and the UK, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Sunday.According to the spokesperson, ordinary passport holders from the two countries can be exempted from visa to enter China and stay for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family/friends visit, exchange and transit purposes.The policy will be effective until December 31, 2026, the spokesperson said.Global Times