Hainan FTP’s achievements highlight steady opening-up

Inbound travelers line up for customs clearance at Haikou Meilan International Airport in South China's Hainan Province on January 17, 2026. Photo: VCG

China remains committed to the basic state policy of opening-up, and its door to the outside world will not close but will only open wider, said a spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee on Tuesday.At a news conference on Tuesday, Liu Jieyi, the spokesperson, gave the living example of South China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), which has seen a marked improvement in trade liberalization and facilitation following the implementation of the island-wide special customs operations in December, with more convenient connectivity to the international market.During the just-concluded Spring Festival holidays, offshore duty-free sales in Hainan rose by 30.8 percent year-on-year, while visa-free arrivals of foreign visitors increased by 75.6 percent, reflecting smoother flows of goods and more convenient travel for people, according to Liu.The island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan FTP represent a landmark step in China's unwavering commitment to expanding high-level opening-up and promoting the development of an open world economy, Liu said, noting that the launch of these operations marks a new exploration in steadily advancing institutional opening-up in terms of rules, regulations, management, and standards, demonstrating China's firm resolve to carry reform and opening-up through to the end.Meanwhile, under the continued release of favorable policies, Hainan has seen a positive trend in attracting foreign investment. According to recent data from the Department of Commerce of Hainan Province, 2,549 new foreign-invested enterprises were established in Hainan last year, up 23.2 percent year-on-year, and actual utilized foreign capital stood at 25.103 billion yuan ($3.65 billion), an increase of 19.9 percent.The province's appeal to foreign investment further strengthened following the special customs operations, with newly established foreign-invested enterprises in January rising 51.1 percent year-on-year, according to China News Service."The Hainan FTP is becoming increasingly internationalized, drawing not only domestic tourists but also a growing number of international visitors, making it a vivid example of China's opening-up," Liang Haiming, dean of the Hainan University Belt and Road Research Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday.The development of the FTP is an important move that goes against the tide amid the current wave of de-globalization, Liang said, noting that its goal is to enhance Hainan's position in China's economy, as well as the regional and global economies."The high-level opening-up of the Hainan FTP serves not only China's interests but also those of the world," the expert said, adding that China's commitment to opening-up promotes economic globalization and an open world economy, and helps protect the multilateral trading system and foster global cooperation."China's continued efforts to improve the business environment and support market confidence help create a more stable and predictable operating landscape for companies investing for the long term," Tom King, managing director of Australian winemaker Penfolds, said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Tuesday, noting that the company also sees alignment with the focus on boosting consumption and expanding domestic demand.At the news conference on Tuesday, Liu further noted that China will steadfastly expand high-level opening-up, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and inject more positive energy and certainty into global development, sharing opportunities and creating a better future together.