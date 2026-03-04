Melania Trump chairing UNSC meeting on children in conflict draws backlash from intl society

People protest against the war in Iran on March 2, 2026 in New York. Protesters marched through the streets, calling for an end to the conflict, local media reported. Photo: VCG

Striking scene at UN

Mounting pressure

Ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Monday local time on protecting children in armed conflict, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani denounced Washington as "deeply shameful and hypocritical," accusing it of calling for child protection while carrying out airstrikes on Iranian cities. The meeting later, chaired by US First Lady Melania Trump, sparked online outrage as an airstrike by the US and Israel had killed at least 165 schoolgirls and staff at a girls' school in southern Iran.Beyond the diplomatic stage in New York, the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran enters fourth day on Tuesday, as widening violence is seen across the region.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the latter's request on Tuesday, during which Wang said that refraining from the use or threat of force in international relations is in the fundamental interests of all parties, including Israel.At the regular press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning took at least eight questions on the situation in Iran, during which the spokesperson reiterated that protection of civilians in armed conflicts is a red line and must not be violated, and expressed high concern over the safety of shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the ministry's website.The first lady presided over the UNSC meeting on children and education in conflict in New York. Her remarks centered around the role of education for children in "advancing tolerance and world peace," according to the BBC. She also offered condolences to families of US service members who had been killed, though she did not explicitly mention any particular military action.The BBC and the Guardian noted it is the first time the spouse of any world leader has presided over the meeting, which Melania Trump did on behalf of the US as it assumed the rotating presidency of the UN council this month.Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Monday, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, said that China strongly condemns the targeting of children in attacks and urges parties to the conflict to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law, protect children from the ravages of war, and uphold the most basic moral conscience of humanity, according to China Central Television reports.Iran held a mass funeral ceremony for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed on Saturday in what Iran described as a US-Israeli attack on a girls' elementary school in the southern city of Minab, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday. However, the report also noted that the Israeli military has claimed it was not aware of any Israeli or US attacks in that area.On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted a photo on X, writing: "These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how the 'rescue' promised by Mr. Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood." The aerial image attached in the post appeared to show three yellow excavators digging rows of graves.Responding to a question over the tragedy, Mao said that China is deeply saddened by the massive civilian casualties caused by US and Israeli strikes against Iran. We strongly condemn that, she said.Protection of civilians in armed conflicts is a red line and must not be violated. Indiscriminate use of force cannot be accepted. China calls on all parties to fulfill their obligations under international law, effectively ensure the safety of civilians, and avoid attacks on civilian facilities, Mao continued.As the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran enters fourth day, Washington warned that "harder hits" are still to come as Tehran retaliated by closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz and launching attacks on US and allied targets across the region, according to Al Jazeera.The media outlet reported on Tuesday that the US Embassy in Riyadh was hit by at least two drone attacks, causing a limited fire. The US Embassy was closed on Tuesday, and all routine and emergency services were canceled.The BBC reported on Tuesday that Israel had carried out fresh strikes on what it described as Iran's "leadership compound" in Tehran, including the presidential office.The death toll in Iran rose to 787, according to the Iranian Red Crescent, Xinhua News Agency reported.Six US service members have been killed since the operation against Iran began, according to US Central Command, ABC News reported.In an interview with the New York Post on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he was not ruling out sending US ground troops into Iran "if they were necessary," adding that "Operation Epic Fury" was "way ahead of schedule" after killing dozens of Tehran's top officials.At a Pentagon press conference on Monday US local time, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that no American troops are currently inside Iran, though he also did not rule out the possibility, according to the New York Post.While the initial strikes on Iran appear to have some tactical gains, they fall short of broader objectives, as Tehran continues to mount sustained resistance and shows little urgency about the negotiations, Zhu Yongbiao, an expert on Middle East affairs and director of Afghanistan Studies at Lanzhou University, told the Global Times.The Trump administration is exerting a maximum-pressure strategy that aims to potentially reshape its political landscape. However, if the conflict does not deliver swift results, it could carry domestic political risks, while rising casualties, mounting costs for US allies and growing humanitarian concerns further complicate the calculus.The Hill reported that some Democrats criticized the US strikes against Iran, calling them an "illegal war," and cited Senator Mark Kelly as writing on X, "There is no strategic goal." In a separate report, The Hill noted that the attack on Iran goes against Trump's long-storied criticism of his predecessors intervening abroad and the "forever wars" that resulted which has jostled those at the heart of his "America First" MAGA base.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sparked fury after suggesting that the US was forced into attacking Iran after being told Israel planned to launch strikes first, according to the Independent.Zhu said that the US action against Iran represents yet another iteration of Washington's recurring hegemonic playbook across different regions. This reliance on power politics, regardless of regional and global stability is contributing to mounting instability worldwide, rising wider concerns and criticism.According to the Guardian, Spain has denied the US permission to use jointly operated military bases on its territory to attack Iran. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez explicitly condemned the US and Israel's "unilateral military action" against Iran, warning that it is contributing to "a more hostile and uncertain international order," the Guardian reported.US California governor Gavin Newsom also condemned Trump's decision to launch an attack on Iran and raising concerns about the broader global impact, including gas prices, according to ABC News.The conflict has also drawn increasing concerns of a wider spillover. A report by the Associated Press on Tuesday said energy prices rose sharply on Monday as disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to production facilities raised uncertainty about how US and Israeli attacks on Iran would affect supply to the world economy.Responding to a Bloomberg report claiming that China is pressuring Iran to avoid disrupting Qatari gas exports or shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Mao said on Tuesday that energy security is very important for the world economy. All parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and unimpeded energy supply. China urges all parties to stop the military operations at once, avoid further escalation, keep the shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz safe, and prevent further impact on the global economy.China is deeply concerned over the regional spillover. We urge parties to stop the military operations and prevent further spread of the conflict, the spokesperson said.