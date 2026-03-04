Chinese Embassy in Japan warns of surge in targeted elbowing and ramming assaults in crowded areas

Screenshots from a video clip show a young girl from Taiwan island being deliberately knocked down by a woman at a crossing in Tokyo's Shibuya, Japan.

The Chinese Embassy in Japan warned Chinese citizens in Japan on Wednesday to beware of individuals who deliberately carry out targeted assaults, elbowing or ramming victims, causing injuries before quickly fleeing into crowds, as such incidents have surged recently and sparked widespread public concern.Disguised as ordinary pedestrians, these attackers target foreign tourists, women, children and the elderly in busy areas including Tokyo's Ikebukuro, Shibuya and Osaka's Shinsaibashi and Dotonbori, according to a statement published on the embassy's official WeChat account.The statement came after a video clip showing a young girl from Taiwan island being deliberately knocked down by a woman while posing for a photo at a crossing in Tokyo previously went viral, sparking heated discussions among netizens.The embassy reminded Chinese nationals in Japan to strengthen safety awareness and avoid areas with complex crowds and poor security. People should stay alert, keep a safe distance from others, and look after children and the elderly in crowded places. During morning and evening rush hours, they should not use mobile phones while walking in stations, passages, escalators, stairs and crosswalks, and remain aware of their surroundings.Those who encounter such incidents are advised to preserve evidence, including on-site photos, confirmation of surveillance camera locations and assistance from passers-by, and to report to the nearest police station as soon as possible to file a damage report.The Chinese Embassy noted that under the law in Japan, physical attacks without injury constitute assault, punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($1,904). Attacks resulting in injury constitute bodily injury, punishable by up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to 500,000 yen.Victims should also seek medical attention and consider filing claims, the embassy said. Those subjected to deliberate collisions may call Japan's emergency number or go to a hospital for injury verification and obtain medical certificates and payment receipts, which can serve as evidence for civil claims. Short-term visitors to Japan are advised to purchase insurance before departure.Global Times