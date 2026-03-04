CHINA / SOCIETY
DPP authorities will end up as ‘fish on the chopping board’ and a ‘cash machine’: Taiwan Affairs Office on reported Trump remarks about Taiwan chip industry
By Global Times Published: Mar 04, 2026 11:38 AM
Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office Photo: the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' stubborn pursuit of "Taiwan independence" by relying on the US, and their repeated attempts to ingratiate themselves with Washington even at the cost of sacrificing the long-term interests of Taiwan residents and undermining the island's economic development prospects, will ultimately make themselves "fish on the chopping board" to be carved up and a "cash machine" to be exploited, Zhang Han, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at Wednesday's regular press conference, when responding to a media inquiry on reported remarks by the US President Donald Trump claiming that Taiwan had stolen the US chip business while relying on the US for protection.

